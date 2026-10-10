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Sabato 10 Ottobre 2026
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Noa Lang segna il primo gol stagionale in Napoli-Frosinone 2-0

Noa Lang segna il suo primo gol stagionale nella vittoria del Napoli contro il Frosinone: ecco come è arrivata la rete secondo le ultime ricostruzioni.

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fonte foto: Instagram @noano
fonte foto: Instagram @noano
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  • Noa Lang segna il suo primo gol stagionale nella partita Napoli-Frosinone
  • La rete del raddoppio arriva su una palla rimasta vacante in area
  • La vittoria è stata aperta dal gol su rigore di De Bruyne
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Noa Lang ha trovato il suo primo gol stagionale nella vittoria del Napoli contro il Frosinone. A quanto si apprende, il calciatore olandese ha realizzato la rete del raddoppio sfruttando una palla vagante in area avversaria dopo che De Bruyne aveva aperto le marcature su rigore.

Il 2-0 contro la formazione ciociara consolida il risultato e regala a Lang la sua prima "gioia" personale dall’inizio della stagione, come viene riportato dalle ultime ricostruzioni. L’episodio è arrivato nel corso della partita giocata tra le mura amiche dal Napoli.

Per approfondire il tema dei protagonisti in campo, è disponibile anche il nostro focus su Badiashile e Noa Lang che si giocano il futuro in Napoli-Frosinone.

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