IN BREVE

Noa Lang ha trovato il suo primo gol stagionale nella vittoria del Napoli contro il Frosinone. A quanto si apprende, il calciatore olandese ha realizzato la rete del raddoppio sfruttando una palla vagante in area avversaria dopo che De Bruyne aveva aperto le marcature su rigore.

Il 2-0 contro la formazione ciociara consolida il risultato e regala a Lang la sua prima "gioia" personale dall’inizio della stagione, come viene riportato dalle ultime ricostruzioni. L’episodio è arrivato nel corso della partita giocata tra le mura amiche dal Napoli.

Per approfondire il tema dei protagonisti in campo, è disponibile anche il nostro focus su Badiashile e Noa Lang che si giocano il futuro in Napoli-Frosinone.