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Sabato 10 Ottobre 2026
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Napoli-Frosinone, sfida sotto la pioggia: partenopei cercano riscatto

Napoli-Frosinone, sfida di Serie A sotto la pioggia: i partenopei di Allegri cercano il riscatto dopo l'avvio difficile.

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Napoli-Frosinone, sfida sotto la pioggia: partenopei cercano riscatto
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IN BREVE
  • Napoli affronta il Frosinone nella 6ª giornata di Serie A sotto la pioggia
  • La squadra di Max Allegri cerca di reagire dopo un inizio di campionato mediocre
  • La gara è vista come occasione importante per migliorare la classifica
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Il Napoli affronta il Frosinone nella sfida valida per la 6ª giornata di Serie A, in una giornata segnata dalla pioggia. Dopo un avvio di stagione al di sotto delle aspettative, la squadra guidata da Max Allegri è chiamata a reagire e a cercare una svolta nel proprio percorso.

A quanto si apprende, l’ambiente partenopeo guarda con attenzione alla gara, considerata un’importante occasione per migliorare la classifica e ritrovare fiducia. Il match rappresenta dunque un banco di prova significativo per il Napoli, reduce da risultati poco convincenti nei primi turni del campionato.

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