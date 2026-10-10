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Sabato 10 Ottobre 2026
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De Laurentiis torna allo stadio per Napoli-Frosinone: prima volta in stagione

De Laurentiis torna allo stadio per Napoli-Frosinone: il presidente presente al Maradona per la prima volta in stagione.

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fonte foto: Stampa Estera
fonte foto: Stampa Estera
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  • Aurelio De Laurentiis sarà presente al Maradona per Napoli-Frosinone
  • È la prima presenza stagionale del presidente allo stadio
  • L'ultima volta sugli spalti risale al ritiro di Castel di Sangro
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Aurelio De Laurentiis sarà presente allo Stadio Maradona in occasione di Napoli-Frosinone, segnando la sua prima apparizione sugli spalti nella stagione in corso.

A quanto si apprende, il presidente del Napoli non assisteva a una partita della sua squadra dallo scorso ritiro a Castel di Sangro. La sua presenza sugli spalti rappresenta una novità rispetto alle gare casalinghe fino a oggi disputate dal club partenopeo.

L’incontro con il Frosinone sarà quindi l’occasione per rivedere De Laurentiis supportare la squadra di persona, dopo un lungo periodo di assenza dalle tribune.

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