Napoli, quattro infortunati lavorano senza sosta: rientri da valutare

Scritto da:
Davide Quagliozzi
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Fonte Il Mattino

Sono rimasti a lavorare, e lo fanno senza sosta, i quattro infortunati (Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Vergara, Neres). Solo la prossima settimana si saprà con precisione quando potranno tornare disponibili.

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