Il Mattino: Lukaku via a gennaio? Ecco la decisione dell’agente

Davide Quagliozzi
UFFICIALE - Lukaku torna in lista Champions! Prenderà il posto di un big

Secondo quanto riporta Il Mattino l’agente di Lukaku Federico Pastorello ha rifiutato le offerte di Besiktas ed Everton Lukaku continuerà fino a fine stagione poi si vedrà.

