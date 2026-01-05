Palmeri sui social – “Il gol del 2-0 del Napoli era da annullare! Ecco il motivo”

Scritto da:
Francesco Napolitano
-

Tancredi Palmeri, giornalista, ritiene che il gol del Napoli del 2-0 era da annullare, in quanto Amir Rrahmani avrebbe spinto il suo marcatore. Ecco il suo messaggio riportato sul social X, che ha scatenato diverse critiche:

Articolo precedenteCorbo a La Repubblica – “100 milioni in panchina, risorse più che sufficienti per candidarsi per lo scudetto!”
Articolo successivoSky, Di Marzio – “Raspadori, 5 squadre su di lui. Il Napoli segue con attenzione”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE