LIVE – Napoli-Sporting: l’arbitro fischia l’inizia del secondo tempo

Paolo Graus
Inizia il secondo tempo del match di Champions League Napoli-Sporting dove il primo possesso è per gli uomini di mister Conte. Per lo Sporting doppio cambio: fuori Trincao e Catamo per far spazio a Suarez e Goncalves.

