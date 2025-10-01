LIVE – Napoli-Sporting: entrano Lang e Neres al 69esimo

Paolo Graus
Mister Conte cambia le carte in tavola e schiera Lang e Neres al posto di Politano e McTominay al minuto 69 per dare una sterzata al match. Lo Sporting sostituisce Ioannidis e Quaresma con Santos e Debast.

