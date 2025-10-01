LIVE – Napoli-Sporting: entra Lucca al minuto 90

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

Conte effettua l’ultimo cambio al minuto 90 inserendo Lucca al posto di Hojlund, autore di una grande prestazione.

