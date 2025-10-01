LIVE – Napoli-Sporting 1-1: pareggio di Suarez al 62esimo

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

Pareggia lo Sporting con Suarez che dal dischetto spiazza Milinkovic-Savic, rigore causato dal fallo di Politano su Araujo.

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Napoli-Sporting: l’arbitro fischia l’inizia del secondo tempo
Articolo successivoLIVE – Napoli-Sporting: entrano Lang e Neres al 69esimo

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE