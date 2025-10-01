LIVE – Napoli-Sporting 1-0: gol di Hojlund al minuto 35!

Paolo Graus
Il Napoli sblocca il match al minuto 35 con un fantastico contropiede di De Bruyne che serve palla a Hojlund e firma il primo gol con la nuova maglia in Champions League.

