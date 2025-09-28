Live Milan-Napoli: si parte!

Scritto da:
Andrea Sorrentino
-

1′ Fischio d’inizio a San Siro! Primo pallone gestito dai rossoneri.

Articolo precedenteDAZN – Manna: “La crescita del club passa dai nuovi acquisti, vogliamo difendere lo scudetto”
Articolo successivoLive Milan 1-0 Napoli: Gol rossonero

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE