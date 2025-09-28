Live Milan 2-0 Napoli: fine primo tempo

Scritto da:
Andrea Sorrentino
-

45+1′ fine primo tempo a San Siro. Partenopei sotto 2-0.

Articolo precedenteLive Milan 2-0 Napoli: Occasione Napoli
Articolo successivoLive Milan 2-0 Napoli: Occasione Napoli e rigore + cartellino rosso

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE