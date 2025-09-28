Live Milan 1-0 Napoli: Occasione Milan

Scritto da:
Andrea Sorrentino
-

26′ Trema di nuovo il Napoli, Fofana vicino al gol che avrebbe raddoppiato il vantaggio per i rossoneri.

Articolo precedenteLive Milan 1-0 Napoli: episodio arbitrale dubbio
Articolo successivoLive Milan 2-0 Napoli: Pulisic gela il Napoli

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE