Live Milan 1-0 Napoli: Gol rossonero

Scritto da:
Andrea Sorrentino
-

3′ Saeleamekers gela il Napoli. Vantaggio rossonero a San Siro.

Articolo precedenteLive Milan-Napoli: si parte!
Articolo successivoLive Milan 1-0 Napoli: Occasioni Napoli

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE