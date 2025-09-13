Live Fiorentina 1-3 Napoli: Sostituzione Fiorentina

Scritto da:
Andrea Sorrentino
-

87′ Entra con il numero 48 Lamptey ed esce con il numero 15 Comuzzo.

87′ Ammonito Stefano Pioli per proteste.

