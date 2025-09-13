Live Fiorentina 1-3 Napoli: Elmas vicino al gol

Scritto da:
Andrea Sorrentino
-
fonte foto: Dazn

89′ Neres serve Elmas respinge De Gea sul tiro del macedone.

90′ concessi 4 minuti di recupero

Articolo precedenteLive Fiorentina 1-3 Napoli: Sostituzione Fiorentina
Articolo successivoLive Fiorentina 1-3 Napoli: Sostituzione Napoli e fine del match al Franchi.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE