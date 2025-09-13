Live Fiorentina 0-2 Napoli: trema il Napoli, Kean vicino al gol

Scritto da:
Andrea Sorrentino
-
fonte foto: Dazn

40′ Kean sente il profumo della porta, prova da fuori girandosi e tira una botta che va di poco fuori, trema il Napoli.

Articolo precedenteLive Fiorentina 0-2 Napoli: Cori beceri dei tifosi viola contro quelli partenopei
Articolo successivoLive Fiorentina 0-2 Napoli: azione da gol Fiorentina e fine primo tempo al Franchi.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE