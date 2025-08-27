Prima pagina del Gds – ” Napoli, in arrivo due armi in più per Antonio Conte “

La prima pagina dell’edizione odierna della Gazzetta dello Sport ha dedicato uno spazio anche al Napoli, svelando la ormai imminente chiusura di due acquisti: Rasmus Hojlund dal Manchester United e Eljif Elmas dal Lipsia. Ecco l’immagine:

