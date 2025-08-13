Napoli, ecco le prime pagine dei principali quotidiani sportivi

Scritto da:
Francesco Napolitano
-

Ecco a voi le prime pagine dei principali quotidiani sportivi, con un focus sul Corriere dello Sport, che apre con la notizia del trasferimento di Miguel Gutierrez al Napoli, la Gazzetta dello Sport e Tuttosport. Di seguito le immagini:

