Buchi Laba: “Osimhen sarà a Istanbul stasera, domani le visite mediche”

Scritto da:
Davide Quagliozzi
-
ULTIM'ORA Moretto: "Osimhen vicino al Galatasaray! Il Napoli cambia due cose, le ultime"

Il giornalista e amico di Osimhen Buchi Laba, annuncia sul suo profilo Twitter l’arrivo del nigeriano ad Istanbul stasera alle 21:30/22:00 per le visite mediche di domani pomeriggio.

