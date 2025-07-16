Matteo Moretto: “Vi svelo il numero maglia che Noa Lang ha scelto”

Scritto da:
Davide Quagliozzi
-
Moretto a sorpresa: “Lang-Napoli, manca ancora l’accordo! La situazione”

Il giornalista Matteo Moretto ha svelato in anteprima sul suo canale Youtube il numero scelto di Noa Lang che sarà il numero 70.

Articolo precedenteRepubblica – Lucca, possibile inserimento di una clausola rescissoria. I dettagli
Articolo successivoSky – Lucca-Napoli, manca pochissimo. Scambio di documenti in corso con l’Udinese

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE