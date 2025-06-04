Cagliari – Davide Nicola lascia il club sardo dopo la salvezza

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

Davide Nicola lascerà il Cagliari.

La conferma è arrivata da Gianluca Di Marzio, secondo cui il rapporto tra il club sardo e il tecnico si è interrotto in giornata dopo la salvezza conquistata nella stagione appena terminata.

