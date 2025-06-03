Sky, interesse di una big per Giuntoli: ecco di chi si tratta

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
Dopo l’annuncio della separazione di quest’oggi tra la Juventus e Cristiano Giuntoli dopo due anni, l’ex ds del Napoli, può subito ripartire da un’altra big. Secondo Sky Sport, Giuntoli, sarebbe seguito dall’Atletico Madrid.

