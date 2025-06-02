Fabbroni sicuro: “De Bruyne in Serie A può fare molto bene”

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

Il giornalista Mario Fabbroni ha parlato di Kevin De Bruyne a Radio Napoli Centrale.

Le sue parole: “Credo che De Bruyne possa fare una grande figura in Serie A. Lo vedrei come una mezz’ala nel nuovo Napoli della prossima stagione”.

Articolo precedenteChiariello: “Se il Napoli riuscirà a fare determinati acquisti, sarà competitivo su tutti i fronti”
Articolo successivoNapoli alla finestra per Svilar: il portiere si allontana dalla Roma

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE