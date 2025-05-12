Serie A – L’Atalanta batte 2-1 la Roma e si qualifica per la Champions League

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-
L’Atalanta di Gasperini ha battuto la Roma 2-1 al Gewiss Stadium.

Decisiva la rete del giovanissimo Sulemana per gli orobici, dopo il gol del vantaggio di Lookman a cui aveva risposto Cristante per i giallorossi.

