Serie A – E’ 1-1 al Gewiss Stadium tra Atalanta e Roma a fine primo tempo

A fine primo tempo è 1-1 tra Atalanta e Roma al Gewiss Stadium.

Al gol di Lookman per gli orobici ha risposto Cristante tra i giallorossi. Tutto ancora in equilibrio.

