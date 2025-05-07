Il Mattino – Meret pensa al campionato, rinnovo in stand-by

Antonio Duca
Antonio Duca
-
Meret

Alex Meret è concentrato solo su questo finale di stagione.

Ne ha parlato l’edizione odierna de Il Mattino, secondo cui non ci sarebbe il rischio che il portiere vada via a parametro zero, ma il rinnovo è attualmente in standy-by.

