Serie A – Il Milan fa tutto in due minuti: finisce 1-2 a Marassi contro il Genoa

Antonio Duca
Il Milan trionfa a Marassi ribaltando il vantaggio dei padroni di casa.

Il Grifone passa in vantaggio con Vitinha, ma Leao e un autorete di Frendrup condanno i rossoblù alla sconfitta per 1-2 nonostante l’ottima prestazione durante tutto il match.

