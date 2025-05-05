Serie A – A Marassi è 0-0 tra Genoa e Milan dopo i primi 45′

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-
Partita ancora bloccata quella di Marassi tra Genoa e Milan.

Match fermo sullo 0-0, nonostante un ottimo avvio tra le fila dei padroni di casa, che hanno sfiorato il vantaggio più volte, super Maignan tra i rossoneri.

