Biasin senza dubbi: “McTominay acquisto più importante della stagione”

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

Fabrizio Biasin ha parlato di Scott McTominay su Tuttomercatoweb.

Le sue parole: “Credo che lo scozzese sia stato l’acquisto più importante della Serie A 2024/2025, il suo impatto ha stravolto praticamente gli equilibri del campionato”.

