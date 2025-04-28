Moretto – Il Napoli segue Ferguson per la prossima stagione

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

Il centrocampista del Bologna Lewis Ferguson interessa al Naoli per la prossima stagione.

La notizia è stata riportata da Matteo Moretto, giornalista sportivo esperto di calciomercato. Sarebbe il terzo scozzese in rosa per gli azzurri.

