Di Gennaro: “McTominay mi ricorda Milinkovic-Savic della Lazio”

Antonio Duca
Di Gennaro: "Il Napoli può lottare per lo Scudetto insieme all'Inter"

L’ex calciatore Antonio Di Gennaro ha parlato ai microfoni di Tuttomercatoweb radio.

Queste le sue parole su Scott McTominay: “Lo scozzese mi ricorda molto Milinkovic-Savic, che a tratti diventava una seconda punta in partita”.

