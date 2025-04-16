Varriale: “Mctominay e costato la metà di Koopmeiners e Douglas Luiz”

Scritto da:
Davide Quagliozzi
-
Varriale: "Tanta rabbia per quello che poteva essere questa stagione senza errori"

Errico Varriale, giornalista Rai, commenta su Twitter per quanto riguarda il calciomercato di Napoli e Juventus.

Articolo precedenteMariano Bruno: “Ero alla cena, ho visto un Napoli unito e sereno. Non ho visto Conte svogliato”
Articolo successivoModugno: “A Monza potrebbe esordire Rafa Marin dal primo minuto. Anguissa in ballottaggio con Gilmour”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE