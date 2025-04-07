LIVE – Bologna-Napoli, inizia il match al Dall’Ara!

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-
L'occasionalismo di una sera
La rosa del Napoli si accorcia

Inizia il posticipo del lunedì sera della 31esima giornata Bologna-Napoli, col primo possesso per gli azzurri.

Articolo precedenteStellini a Dazn: ” Fiduciosi nonostante le assenze”
Articolo successivoOliveira a Dazn:”Siamo pronti a vincere, possiamo farcela”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE