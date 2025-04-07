LIVE – Bologna-Napoli 0-1, Massa assegna 3 minuti di recupero

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-
L'occasionalismo di una sera
La rosa del Napoli si accorcia

L’arbitro Massa assegna 3 minuti di recupero nel primo tempo, viste le piccole interruzioni di gioco per Juan Jesus e Ndoye.

