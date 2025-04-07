LIVE – Bologna-Napoli 0-1, Anguissa spacca la difesa e segna al 19′

Anguissa vince un rimpallo a metà campo e corre per 50 metri, spaccando la difesa bolognese e arrivando a tu per tu con Skorupski, superandolo e segnando il gol dell’1-0 per il Napoli.

