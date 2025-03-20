Milan, Bondo: “Andremo a Napoli per vincere! Siamo forti”

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

Warren Bondo, centrocampista del Milan, è intervenuto ai microfoni di Sport Mediaset per parlare del match Napoli-Milan. Ecco cosa ne pensa:

“Il Napoli è una bella squadra ma anche noi siamo forti. Andremo a Napoli per fare una bella partita”.

Articolo precedenteItalia-Germania – Le formazioni ufficiali del match: mister Spalletti opta per l’attacco Raspadori-Kean
Articolo successivoItalia, Spalletti: “Abbiamo voglia di fare bene! Su Pizzul…”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE