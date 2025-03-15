Sky, Neres non sarà convocato per Venezia: ecco la data del rientro

Salvatore Moriello
Sky - Neres e Mazzocchi out con la Fiorentina. Questo il punto su Anguissa!

Come riportato da Sky Sport, David Neres non sarà convocato contro il Venezia: l’esterno brasiliano continuerà il suo periodo di riabilitazione per rientrare nel match casalingo contro il Milan, dopo la sosta.

