Giaccherini: “Lukaku fondamentale per Conte, i numeri parlano chiaro!”

Antonio Duca
Emanuele Giaccherini ha parlato a Dazn del Napoli e di Lukaku.

Ecco le sue parole: “Lukaku è fondamentale per Conte, sta facendo meglio anche di Lautaro numeri alla mano. Il tecnico se l’è portato dietro ovunque e ora si può capire perchè”.

