Live Napoli 1-0 Fiorentina: Occasione Napoli

Scritto da:
Andrea Sorrentino
-
Formazioni ufficiali Napoli - Fiorentina

30′ minuto Raspadori tira ma De Gea respinge.

Articolo precedenteLive Napoli 1-0 Fiorentina: Gol Napoli
Articolo successivoLive Napoli 1-0 Fiorentina: Occasione per i viola e per il Napoli

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE