Live Napoli 1-0 Fiorentina: Occasione Napoli

Scritto da:
Andrea Sorrentino
-
Formazioni ufficiali Napoli - Fiorentina

37′ minuto Lukaku la tiene e poi la scarica su Spinazzola che tira ma De Gea respinge con un miracolo.

Articolo precedenteLive Napoli 1-0 Fiorentina: Occasione per i viola e per il Napoli
Articolo successivoLive Napoli 1-0 Fiorentina: Occasione Napoli

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE