Live Napoli 1-0 Fiorentina: assegnazione recupero + fine primo tempo

Scritto da:
Andrea Sorrentino
-
Formazioni ufficiali Napoli - Fiorentina

45′ minuto assegnazione recupero: +1 minuto

45+1′ minuto termina 1-0 il primo tempo tra Napoli e Fiorentina al Maradona.

Articolo precedenteLive Napoli 1-0 Fiorentina: Occasione Napoli
Articolo successivoAccade oggi, 5 anni fa l’Italia si fermò, stadi vuoti in tutta Italia e calcio in stallo.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE