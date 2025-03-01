Live Napoli 0-1 Inter: Occasione per BigRom

Scritto da:
Andrea Sorrentino
-
Napoli inter

44′ minuto Raspadori per Lukaku che si infila con la gamba ma viene murata da Bastoni.

Articolo precedenteLive Napoli 0-1 Inter: Occasioni Napoli
Articolo successivoLive Napoli 0-1 Inter: Occasione per Dimarco e fine primo tempo

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE