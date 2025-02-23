Live Como 1-1 Napoli, Occasione Como

Scritto da:
Andrea Sorrentino
-

54′ minuto il Como ci prova e mette in difficoltà il Napoli, Strefezza pericoloso dalla distanza viene fermato da McTominay.

Articolo precedenteLive Como 1-1 Napoli, Fischio d’inizio del secondo tempo.
Articolo successivoLive Como 1-1 Napoli, Sostituzioni Napoli

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE