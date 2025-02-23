Live Como 1-0 Napoli: Autogol Rrahmani

Scritto da:
Andrea Sorrentino
-

7′ minuto Rrahmani porta avanti il Como con un autogol clamoroso il Napoli è sotto al Sinigaglia.

Articolo precedenteFabregas: “Lobotka? Proveremo a non farlo giocare”
Articolo successivoLive Como 1-0 Napoli, azioni da gol, il Napoli cerca il pareggio.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE