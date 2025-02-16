Juventus-Inter: cori contro Napoli allo Stadium

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
Allo Stadium di Torino, i tifosi bianconeri durante la gara Juventus-Inter, hanno intonato dei cori contro Napoli. Non è ancora chiaro se abbiano cantato il solito “odio Napoli“, oppure “quel settore lì sembra Napoli”.

