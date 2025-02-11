Champions League, Brest-PSG 0-3: esordio per Kvara, parigini ad un passo dagli ottavi

Matteo Iannone
Champions League, Brest-PSG 0-3: esordio per Kvara, parigini ad un passo dagli ottavi

Il PSG di Luis Enrique vince l’andata dei playoff di Champions League, in casa del Brest per 0-3. Per i parigini vanno a segno Vitinha e un doppio Dembelè.

L’ex Napoli Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, fa il suo esordio in Champions con il PSG, al minuto 67′.

