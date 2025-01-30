Garnacho continua a brillare nonostante le voci di mercato: assist da subentrato

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-
Amorim su Garnacho: "E' un nostro calciatore! Titolare? Ecco cosa vogliamo fare"

Garnacho, nonostante i rumors di mercato che lo portano in direzione Napoli, è entrato a gara in corso nella partita di Europa League col suo Manchester United risultando decisivo con un bell’assist.

