Napoli 2-1 Juventus: Sostituzione Napoli

Andrea Sorrentino
fonte foto: Dazn

90+1′ Sostituzione Napoli:

Esce con la numero 7 David Neres

Entra con la numero 26 Cyril Ngonge

